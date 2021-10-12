Western Trust director Karen Hargan urges health staff to come forward for COVID-19 boosters and 'flu jabs
A Western Trust director has urged all front line staff to come forward for COVID-19 booster and influenza vaccines this winter.
Tuesday, 12th October 2021, 1:10 pm
Karen Hargan, Director Human Resources and Organisation Development, said: "I would really want to encourage staff, front line staff in particular, to avail of the COVID booster and all staff to book in for 'flu.
"We need to do all that we can to make sure that our hospitals and community settings are all as safe as they can be during this winter. Staff really responded well last year to both the COVID and the 'flu vaccination and I would really hope that we can do the same again."
She was speaking as the Trust's annual staff 'flu programme and COVID-19 booster programme both opened for booking.