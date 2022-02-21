Western Trust vaccine clinics go mobile once more

The Western Trust continue to operate each week from their vaccine hubs in Derry, Omagh and Enniskillen but have revealed that there will be nine mobile clinics held across the entire geographical area of the Trust over the next month.

The full list of upcoming mobile vaccine clinics in the Derry area include:

Tues 22nd Feb Former House of Value, Strand Road

The Western Trust has launched a range of walk in clinics.

Tues 1st Mar Shantallow Community Centre, Derry

Wed 2nd Mar Vale Centre, Greysteel, Co Derry

Tues 8th Mar Bishops Field, Central Drive, Creggan, Derry

Clinics will run from 4.00pm – 8.00pm at each venue, or until maximum capacity has been reached. ID must be provided for anyone age 12+.

Online booking for all upcoming clinics is now available here.

Telephone Booking Line is also available on 028 7161 0753 Monday to Friday from 9.00am to 5.00pm.

A limited number of walk-in slots will be available at each venue on a first come, first served basis, but advance booking is encouraged to avoid delays and to assist the smooth running of the clinic.

In line with current guidance:

Anyone aged 12 or over can avail of a first dose vaccination.

Second doses can only be administered to those over 12 years of age who have received their first dose at least eight weeks previous.

Booster jabs are available to all those over 18 who have received their second dose jab at least 12 weeks previously.

Adults must wait at least 28 days following a positive COVID test or positive COVID symptoms before availing of a first, second or booster jab.

As the Trust prepares to take its vaccination programme back on the road, Western Trust HR Director and Vaccination Programme Lead, Karen Hargan, has issued a call to all those eligible for a jab to come forward:

“This latest stage of what has been an extensive vaccination programme is all about accessibility. We recognise that some people may not, for whatever reason, have been able to attend our Mass Vaccination Centres or the vaccine hubs which we are currently operating from.

“This series of clinics sees us establishing clinics right in the heart of communities, both urban and rural, making vaccination as accessible as possible for local people.

“Despite an easing of restrictions, COVID-19 has not gone away. Vaccination remains the best way to protect yourself, your family, and your community, and I would encourage anyone who is eligible to come forward. You are not fully vaccinated unless you have received all available jabs, including a booster where appropriate, to ensure the highest level of immunity.”

Remember that over-18s can also book a first, second or Booster dose Moderna vaccine at your local participating community pharmacy, regardless of what first dose vaccine you received. You can find details of participating pharmacies here.

To find the most up to date information on upcoming clinics and the Western Trust vaccination programme, visit the Western Trust Vaccination Webpage

If you are planning to attend one of our Vaccination Clinics, please do not do so if you:

Are currently unwell with a high temperature or fever

Have had a first positive test for COVID-19 in the last 28 days

You have been advised to self-isolate