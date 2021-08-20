Woman, aged 20-39, dies with COVID-19 in Derry/Strabane
A young woman aged 20 to 39 from Derry/Strabane has died with COVID-19, the Department of Health confirmed this afternoon.
Friday, 20th August 2021, 3:13 pm
The death of the woman in hospital was registered today, August 20.
A hundred and fifty-one people have now died with the illness in Derry/ Strabane since March 2020
Fifteen people have now died in Derry/Strabane this summer with 11 deaths in August alone.
There have been three deaths in Derry/Strabane this week.