Woman, aged 60-79, dies with COVID-19 in Derry/Strabane

A woman aged 60 to 79 from Derry/Strabane died with COVID-19 on Saturday, the Department of Health confirmed this afternoon.

By Kevin Mullan
Monday, 23rd August 2021, 5:11 pm
Updated Monday, 23rd August 2021, 5:12 pm
Another COVID-19 death occurred on Saturday.

The death of the woman in hospital took place on Saturday.

A hundred and fifty-two people have now died with the illness in Derry/ Strabane since March 2020

Sixteen people have now died in Derry/Strabane this summer with 12 of those deaths occurring in August to date.