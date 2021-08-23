Woman, aged 60-79, dies with COVID-19 in Derry/Strabane
A woman aged 60 to 79 from Derry/Strabane died with COVID-19 on Saturday, the Department of Health confirmed this afternoon.
Monday, 23rd August 2021, 5:11 pm
Updated
Monday, 23rd August 2021, 5:12 pm
The death of the woman in hospital took place on Saturday.
A hundred and fifty-two people have now died with the illness in Derry/ Strabane since March 2020
Sixteen people have now died in Derry/Strabane this summer with 12 of those deaths occurring in August to date.