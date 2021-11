Climate Rally held in Derry as part of worldwide protest

Ivermectin: The wonder drug that was discovered by a Derry man

News you can trust since 1772

Derry Covid testing centre moves to new location

Derry COVID rate falls to 302.7 cases per 100,000

Coronavirus: These new symptoms have been added for the COVID-19 syndrome affecting children

Woman, aged 60-79, dies with COVID-19 in Derry/Strabane

Derry COVID rate falls to 314 cases per 100,000

Gary Donnelly on panel for Derry drug decriminalisation talk

Five COVID-19 admissions; Altnagelvin 1.94% over capacity

Climate Rally held in Derry as part of worldwide protest

The total death toll from COVID-19 in Derry/ Strabane since the pandemic began in March 2020 has risen to 179.

The woman died in hospital on Monday.