Covid cases confirmed at three local schools

COVID-19 rate rises dips to 377.4 cases per 100,000

Derry COVID rate at 384.7 per 100,000 now lowest in the north

Zero new COVID-19 admissions at Altnagelvin

Three COVID-19 patients admitted to Altnagelvin

Man, aged over 80, dies in hospital with COVID-19

Woman, aged 60 to 79, dies in hospital in Derry/Strabane with coronavirus

Four more Derry/Strabane COVID-19 deaths brings total toll to 232

In total, 170 people have now died with coronavirus in Derry/ Strabane since the pandemic began.

The woman, aged 60 to 79, died in hospital on Thursday.