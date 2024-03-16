Cost of employing agency nurses in Western Trust rises to £28m
Health Minister Robin Swann said the cost of employing agency staff has been rising across the North with expenditure up from £110,040,906 in 2020/21 to £185,948,027 in 2022/23.
Mr. Swann said he was concerned about increasing costs.
“With costs increasing substantially over the last number of years I am concerned of the impact they are having on the HSC budget and recognise that these costs are not sustainable, particularly at a time of serious financial pressures right across the public sector.
"My Department has therefore undertaken significant work to try and alleviate the workforce pressures across HSC, which includes addressing the issues of rising agency and locum expenditure,” Mr. Swann stated in response to an Assembly Question.
The overall spend on agency staff in the Western Trust rose from £44,319,740 in 2020/21 to £64,271,902 in 2022/23.