Health Minister Robin Swann said the cost of employing agency staff has been rising across the North with expenditure up from £110,040,906 in 2020/21 to £185,948,027 in 2022/23.

Mr. Swann said he was concerned about increasing costs.

“With costs increasing substantially over the last number of years I am concerned of the impact they are having on the HSC budget and recognise that these costs are not sustainable, particularly at a time of serious financial pressures right across the public sector.

The cost of employing agency nurses in the Western Trust more than doubled from £12,530,115 in 2020/21 to £28,068,617 in 2022/23, according to figures from the Department of Health.

"My Department has therefore undertaken significant work to try and alleviate the workforce pressures across HSC, which includes addressing the issues of rising agency and locum expenditure,” Mr. Swann stated in response to an Assembly Question.