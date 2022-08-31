Council office lit red for Blood Cancer Awareness month

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

September is Blood Cancer Awareness Month and Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Sandra Duffy, is supporting the local campaign by Leukaemia and Lymphoma NI (LLNI).

Mayor Duffy urged the public to seek the help of a medical professional if they experience any of the symptoms of the illness.

“I am pleased to accommodate LLNI by lighting our Council buildings in red on Wednesday, August 31 to highlight their campaign in the public’s consciousness,” she said.

The Council offices are being lit red for Blood Cancer Awareness month.

“The symptoms of Blood Cancer are notoriously vague however if you are experiencing fatigue, night sweats, unusual lumps, recurring infections, bruising or bone pain you should seek advice from your GP or a medical professional.

“Blood Cancer is the fifth most common cancer in the UK by diagnosis and the third most fatal with approximately 1,200 new patients diagnosed in the north each year so it is important to identify the signs early.”

For the past 58 years, Leukaemia & Lymphoma NI has been the only charity in Northern Ireland dedicated to blood cancer research.

Their mission is to improve outcomes and quality of life for blood cancer patients by funding laboratory research, education and clinical support.

The charity has invested over £14 million pounds into blood cancer research in Northern Ireland and they pride themselves on being a small but efficient organisation funding research that has a global impact.

Chairman Richard Buchanan said “This campaign is a great opportunity to educate the public on what sort of symptoms to look out for with this dangerous disease. Research has made significant progress in improving outcomes for this patient group but there is still more work to be done.

"We are dedicated to funding research and clinical support which will have the biggest impact for patients in NI and further afield.”

The work of Leukaemia & Lymphoma NI would not be possible without the ongoing support of the public, the charity relies entirely on donations to fund their research which looks at developing and improving therapies for patients.

Patron Ken Reid said: “The development of new and improved treatments for blood cancer has provided hope for patients like me. Receiving a diagnosis of leukaemia left me expecting the worst but I have been lucky enough to take part in a clinical trial which has kept me alive and able to live in relative normality. Without charities like LLNI funding this research, these clinical trials would not exist.”

You can support Leukaemia & Lymphoma NI this Blood Cancer Awareness Month in a number of ways - follow the charity on social media and like and share their daily posts throughout September, please ‘snap & share’ their symptom leaflets and banners and make sure you tag them in any photos you may have of your local civic buildings lit in red.

Operations Manager Joanne Badger said “Our mission this month is to make as many people as possible aware of the signs and symptoms of this dangerous disease. Whilst it can affect patients at any age, it is the most common cancer for those under 30 so we wanted a campaign that would particularly educate this group. Anyone experiencing any of the symptoms listed should contact their GP for a blood test immediately or present to emergency care.”

You can mark Blood Cancer Awareness month and show your support for patients your own way:

· Make a donation

· Request an LLNI ‘Home Box’ for free, via their website

· Get involved in an LLNI sponsored walk this September

· Host a fundraising event

· Make an appointment to donate blood

· Register to join the stem cell donor register

· Request a supply of symptom leaflets, for distribution in your local area.