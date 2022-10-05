Councillor welcomes abortion services but calls for more investment

Altnagelvin Hospital

While welcoming the announcement People Before Profit Councillor Maeve O'Neill said the services should have been in place since abortion provision became legal in the north at the end of March 2020.

She was speaking after the Western Trust confirmed abortion services have now gone live and is available within the health authority.

"We apologise that this service had not been in place within the Western Trust for the past year," a spokesperson said.

Last year Health Minister Robin Swann told the Assembly staffing issues were behind the failure to offer services in the Western Trust geography.

"The failure to put resources into the service has left people in the area without any provision from April 2021 creating a postcode lottery for access to this essential service,” said Colr. O’Neill.

She called for more investment in services affecting women, pointing to long waiting lists for an appointment for contraception services, which, she said, can stretch up to eight to nine weeks.

"In addition to this vital service we also need action on the cost of living crisis so that no person is forced into having an abortion because they can't afford to have a child.

"The 2 child benefit cap must be scrapped and 30 hours of free childcare per week must be provided as was promised during the election from all the establishment parties.

Advertisement Hide Ad