Council’s new couch to 5k programme for people aged 50 and over

The nine week ‘Couch to 5K’ programme is free of charge and available to anyone in the district who is aged 50 and over and would like to learn how to run. By the end of the course, participants will be able to run a 5km route.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke, said it was a great opportunity to socialise while keeping fit.

“Council has developed a really impressive Age Friendly programme of activities and this Couch to 5K, with the support of the Public Health Agency, is a brilliant way for some of our 50+ citizens in the district to hone a new skill and to meet others who are interested in doing the same.

“It’s great that there will be expert advice on hand to guide everyone through the process, and it’s a nice and fun way to work on your fitness as well.

“It’s completely free of charge so I would encourage anyone in our council area who is thinking about taking part to get your name in.”

The programme, which is supported by the Public Health Agency, is free of charge and will begin on Wednesday, February 9 at 1pm at the Foyle Arena.