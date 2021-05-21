COVID-19 death tally in Derry remains at 195, according to PHA weekly figures

The total death toll since the pandemic began remains at 195.

That amounts to 12.7 per cent of the 1529 deaths reported in Derry and Strabane between March 19, 2020, and May 14, 2021.

The 195 registered deaths were of people who had died in Derry and Strabane where coronavirus was registered on the death certificate.

No further COVID-19 deaths were registered in Derry.

Six point six per cent of the 2,967 COVID-19 deaths in the six counties since the pandemic began occurred in Derry/Strabane - the second lowest percentage in the north.