COVID-19 death tally in Derry remains at 195, according to PHA weekly figures
No further COVID-19 deaths were registered in Derry/Strabane in the week to Friday, May 14, according to the latest figures published this morning by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA).
The total death toll since the pandemic began remains at 195.
That amounts to 12.7 per cent of the 1529 deaths reported in Derry and Strabane between March 19, 2020, and May 14, 2021.
The 195 registered deaths were of people who had died in Derry and Strabane where coronavirus was registered on the death certificate.
Six point six per cent of the 2,967 COVID-19 deaths in the six counties since the pandemic began occurred in Derry/Strabane - the second lowest percentage in the north.
Seven point four per cent of the 20,563 deaths from all causes in the north since March 19, 2020, occurred in Derry/Strabane. This was the joint third lowest rate across the six counties.