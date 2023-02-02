COVID-19 mostly responsible for decreasing life expectancy across the north
New research has found COVID-mortality was responsible for the majority of a decrease in life expectancy for women and men across the north.
‘Life Expectancy in NI 2019-21,’ a new Department of Health report confirmed male life expectancy decreased by 0.9 years from 79 years in 2019 to 78.1 years in 2021.
Female life expectancy decreased by 0.8 years from 82.8 years in 2019 to 82 years in 2021.
The decreases were due to increased mortality rates among people in the 40 plus category for men while for women it was in the 60 plus category.
Coronavirus was the biggest cause of the decreases.
“COVID mortality accounted for the majority of the decrease in male life expectancy (-1.2 years). This reduction was offset slightly by several conditions, including respiratory diseases (0.2 years),” the report states.
It adds: “COVID mortality again accounted for the majority of the decrease in female life expectancy (-0.9 years) which was offset slightly by several conditions including respiratory diseases (0.2 years).”