COVID-19 rate falls in BT48 and BT47 areas of Derry

Between May 24 and May 30 there were 56 SARS-CoV-2 cases on the cityside (BT48) giving a rate per 100,000 of 92, a decrease from the figure of 106.8 per 100,000 for the May 17 and May 23 period that was registered last week.

In the BT47 postal area - the Waterside to Dungiven - there were 15 positive tests over the same weekly period giving a rate per 100,000 of 24.2, a large decrease from the figure of 67.9 this time last week.

In Strabane (BT82) there were 12 cases giving a prevalence rate of 44.6 cases per 100,000, double the figure of 22.3 last week.

The latest weekly breakdown of SARS-CoV-2 prevalence by postcode has been released.

In Castlederg (BT81) there were no COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive week.

The BT48 postcode area on the westbank of the Foyle still has the third highest prevalence rate for COVID-19 in the north.