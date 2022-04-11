Covid 19 vaccinations to be offered in Foyleside Shopping Centre on Easter Tuesday

Located in the former Easons unit, the pop-up vaccination clinic will run from 11am to 5pm on Easter Tuesday, April 19, and will provide first dose, second dose and booster jabs of the Pfizer vaccine to all those eligible from age 5+. No booking is required, but ID must be provided.

The Western Trust’s vaccination programme lead, Garrett Martin, has called on all those eligible to make the most of the opportunity to come forward and ensure they are fully vaccinated.

“This latest stage of what has been an extensive vaccination programme is all about accessibility. We recognise that some people may not, for whatever reason, have been able to attend one of the Trust vaccine hubs which we are currently operating from.

Covid 19 vaccine

“This series of mobile ‘pop-up’ clinics sees us once again bringing the Covid-19 vaccine right in the heart of communities, both urban and rural, making vaccination as accessible as possible for local people. And where could be more accessible than a busy retail complex over the Easter break?

“Despite an easing of restrictions, COVID-19 has not gone away. Vaccination remains the best way to protect yourself, your family, and your community, and I would encourage anyone who is eligible to come forward. You are not fully vaccinated unless you have received all available jabs, including a booster where appropriate, to ensure the highest level of immunity.”

Foyleside Centre Manager, Fergal Rafferty, expressed his support for the programme and is happy for Foyleside to play its part.