‘Crackdown on the sale of illegal fireworks needed’ warns Derry Colr.

Sinn Féin Councillor Emma McGinley.

The Moor Councillor said: “Over recent days there have been increased reports of illegal fireworks being set off repeatedly across Creggan and other areas.

“There was also an incident where a firework was thrown into a shop hitting a customer who was left badly shaken.

“Those who are bringing these illegal fireworks into our community and selling them should be held to account. They are dangerous and it is only a matter of time before someone ends up seriously injured or worse.

“I will be speaking with the youth services to look at opportunities to educate our young people on the dangers of fireworks.