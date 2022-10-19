CRJ staff Mickey Anderson(left) and Eamon Mc Ginley (right) pictured with Youth leaders from the Glen and Rosemount at the fireworks safety work

In the lead up to Halloween, CRJ have called on the public locally to be more mindful of the dangers involved with the misuse of fireworks.

CRJ have been rolling out Fireworks safety workshops across the city to help raise awareness of the potential harmful consequences that fireworks can have if not properly supervised and managed.

Speaking after delivering one of the workshops to young people across the Outer West area, CRJ co-ordinator Eamon Mc Ginley said: “Fireworks are dangerous and their misuse can have catastrophic consequences and cause life changing injuries or even death to anyone unfortunate enough to be affected.

Fireworks can have a traumatic impact on pets.

“As we near the Halloween holidays, we have seen the annual upsurge in the misuse of fireworks across the city.

“Unfortunately, this has involved incidents where fireworks have been put through people’s letterboxes, fireworks being thrown directly at people and motorists, and fireworks being let off in estates, causing fear and concern among residents.

“We are working with community organisations and youth clubs to help get the message directly to the young people of the reality involved with misusing these devices.”

“It isn’t just a bit of craic. There is the potential of someone being seriously maimed or killed if one of these fireworks explodes at the wrong time.”

“We would urge those involved to think about this and make the right choices for themselves and their community.”

CRJ offer a number of services including free mediation, community safety, victim support, awareness workshops and restorative practices training. Anyone wishing to avail of any of these services can contact 02871 229 845 or [email protected]

Meanwhile advice for dog owners has previously been issued by the USPCA, Dogs Trust & Derry and Strabane Council.

