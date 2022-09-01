‘Dangerous misinformation’ circulating regarding pregnant women and vaccines

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The misinformation relates to a report that was published in 2020 but has since been updated.

Ms. McLaughlin said: “I am deeply concerned about recent reports of dangerous misinformation circulating on social media that falsely purports that the advice regarding pregnant women and the covid vaccine has changed. Everyone should be aware that the vaccine continues to be recommended for pregnant women and that the advice has not changed.

“The experts tell us that Covid-19 is particularly dangerous in later pregnancy and that the vaccine gives high levels of protection against the disease. I would urge everyone to ensure that they consult official sources of information online so as not to fall prey to people who are intentionally or unintentionally spreading falsehoods or misinformation about the vaccine.

Foyle SDLP MLA Sineád McLaughlin.

