‘Dangerous misinformation’ circulating regarding pregnant women and vaccines

SDLP Foyle MLA Sinéad McLaughlin has warned of dangerous misinformation circulating online that incorrectly purports the British government has changed guidance on whether pregnant women should receive the vaccine.

By Daire Ní Chanáin
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 11:49 am

The misinformation relates to a report that was published in 2020 but has since been updated.

Ms. McLaughlin said: “I am deeply concerned about recent reports of dangerous misinformation circulating on social media that falsely purports that the advice regarding pregnant women and the covid vaccine has changed. Everyone should be aware that the vaccine continues to be recommended for pregnant women and that the advice has not changed.

“The experts tell us that Covid-19 is particularly dangerous in later pregnancy and that the vaccine gives high levels of protection against the disease. I would urge everyone to ensure that they consult official sources of information online so as not to fall prey to people who are intentionally or unintentionally spreading falsehoods or misinformation about the vaccine.

“I’d like to pay tribute to the campaigners who are highlighting this misinformation and who have been subsequently threatened online. There is no place for such vitriol and I stand in solidarity with them.”

