Danny Quigley launches ‘try a tri’ in Derry

Registration for the event took place earlier this week at the Health Forum on a busy Monday night, with eager members of the public signing up to a challenge that will see them swim, cycle and run a reduced distance to that of a full triathlon.

Aisling Hutton, Mental Health Practitioner at the Health Forum, and Danny Quigley Fund Co-ordinator, said that a ‘try a tri’ event will be a fitting challenge considering Danny Quigley’s mammoth 10 triathlons in 10 days last summer. Aisling said:

“Lots of people approached us after Danny completed his 10 in 10 in August inspired by his efforts, telling us they would love to ‘try a tri’ themselves. So, our challenge will give them a small taste of what Danny experienced, but more importantly, it will boost their physical fitness and help improve their mental well-being. Physical events such as this complement our other services such as mental health counselling that we are facilitating through the Danny Quigley Fund”

Aisling Quigley, from the Bogside and Brandywell Health Forum, speaking at the launch of 'try a tri.'

In preparation for the ‘try a tri’ challenge, participants will train for eight-weeks throughout May and June as part of a training programme devised by the North West Triathlon club’s Carmel Lynch; with race day scheduled for June 26.

As well as improving their physical fitness, under Carmel’s tutelage participants will learn proper swim, cycling, running technique, race transition tips, and tricks.

The eight-week training programme for the ‘try a tri’ starts week commencing May 2 and a number of places still remain available for those interested in signing up. The cost of signing up is £30 per person and this includes one bike training session per week, one swimming training session per week and one running training session per week, facilitated by experienced mentors that will also provide nutritional advice.

If you are interested in the ‘try a tri’ challenge, contact Aisling at the Bogside & Brandywell Health Forum on 028 7136 5330.

Danny Quigley wearing his 10 in 10 jersey.