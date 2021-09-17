SDLP MP Colum Eastwood has raised an Early Day Motion praising Mr. Quigley’s remarkable feat of endurance.

Danny joined a tiny elite club of human beings when he completed 10 Ironmans on the trot at the end of last month.

He was inspired to undertake the gruelling physical challenge as a tribute to his later triathlete father Colm - who died by suicide 10 years ago - and in order to raise funds for Pieta House and the Bogside & Brandywell Health Forum’s 1-2-1 Counselling Service.

To date he has raised over £90,000 for the charities via his https://www.gofundme.com/f/dannyquigley10 fundraising page - a spectacular return. Danny told the ‘Journal’ the response to the campaign has been incredible.

“I can’t really believe it to be honest. It took my by surprise. It’s crazy,” he said.

A few weeks out now from the brutal endurance marathon Danny reflects on ten days that shook his world.

“It was the hardest thing I’ve ever done hands down. It’s taken its toll. It’s two and a half weeks now and I’m still kind of tired and have wee niggles here and there. It’s going to take another time to come around from. As each day went on I learned what to do and what not to do. It was a learning experience. A crazy 10 days.”

Mr. Eastwood said: “Danny stands out as an inspiration to people across Derry and beyond for his commitment and athleticism. His contribution will undoubtedly have a positive impact on the lives of many across the city. I am proud to raise Danny’s astounding feat in Parliament and celebrate all the work that he has done to raise funds for these vital services. Derry stood squarely behind Danny through his journey and has supported Danny by raising over £90,000.”