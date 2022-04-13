Darkness into Light walks 2022 in Derry, Strabane & Inishowen

The call came as Darkness Into Light (DIL) committee members joined Pieta and Electric Ireland for the North West launch of Darkness Into Light, which returns in 2022 with 16 walks taking place across Northern Ireland and others in Donegal and across the south.

This year’s Darkness Into Light will raise awareness of the issue of suicide and vital funds for 14 local mental health and suicide prevention charities. Among the beneficiaries will be Pieta, Beginning Hope, the Koram Centre and Foyle Search and Rescue.

The walks will also help with creating awareness around mental health, reducing the stigma attached to suicide, and give hope to those who may feel helpless.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictured at the North West launch of Darkness Into Light 2022 are: Front row: (L-R) Anne Smyth (Electric Ireland), Danielle O'TMDonnell (Derry DIL) and Tracy Mongan (Pieta). Second row: (L-R) Bernadine Donohoe (Derry DIL), Francesca McBrearty (Derry DIL), Danny Kelly (Derry DIL) and Deirdre Dillon (Derry DIL). Back row: (L-R) Stephen Twells and Rachael Dobbins of Foyle Search and Rescue, Jennifer Glackin (Derry DIL), Anne Kelly (Derry DIL), and Sean McLaughlin (Derry DIL). Picture by Martin McKeown.

Supported by Electric Ireland, the events in Derry, Strabane, Buncrana and Carndonagh will take place as the sun rises at 4.15am on Saturday May 7 and anyone can sign up to participate at www.darknessintolight.com.

The walk in Derry will begin from outside Sainsburys Café along the quay.

In a call for others to help with the organisation during the event, a spokesperson said: “Would you like to be a part of Darkness Into Light Derry 2022 and support us by volunteering as a steward or marshall, or helping with refreshments after the event?”

The Koram Centre based in Strabane is one of 14 local mental health and suicide prevention charities that will benefit from Darkness Into Light (DIL) this year as the annual fundraising event, organised by Pieta, is back with 16 walks taking place across Northern Ireland. Pictured at the launch of this year's event are (L-R) Tracy Mongan (Pieta), Dympna McNamee (The Koram Centre), and Anne Smyth (Electric Ireland).

You can sign up to volunteer via the Derry Darkness Into Light Facebook page at www.facebook.com/dilderry/The walk in Strabane leaves from the The Koram Centre. For more details see www.facebook.com/StrabaneDil/In Inishowen there will be two walks getting under way at the same time at Scoil Mhuire, The Convent, Buncrana and at Spraoi agus Spórt Family Centre, Carndonagh.

The Lily Rose Cafe, Buncrana will be hosting a special registration and information event from 11am-1pm on Saturday April 23 to help local people register. For more information see: www.facebook.com/darknessintolightbuncrana/For information on the Carndonagh event see: www.facebook.com/darknessintolightcarndonagh/Rachel Murphy Fundraising and Marketing Director for Pieta said that “Darkness into Light is vital for fundraising, for raising awareness and for bringing people together across the globe in the spirit of solidarity, comfort and compassion to help people at a very local level. Social connection is the heartbeat of what we do, so we are delighted to have our organised events back this May.”

Electric Ireland Sponsorship Specialist, Anne Smyth, said: “This very special event undoubtedly touches everyone who takes part, harnessing the power of coming together and bringing hope to those most in need. “We are, as always, immensely proud to support Pieta and its partner charities in the delivery of Darkness Into Light and are delighted that once again, we are finally able to gather in person with the return of the organised events.”

**Anyone in distress in NI can contact Lifeline 24/7 helpline can be contacted for free on 0808 808 8000 in confidence; The Samaritans can be contacted 24/7 on 02871 265511 or Freephone 116 123 in confidence; Children can contact Childline 24 hours a day, 365 days a year on 0800 1111 for any issue or by visiting www.childline.org.uk in confidence.