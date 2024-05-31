Daughter of late Derry man who received contaminated blood calls for prosecutions after 'damning' inquiry report

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The daughter of a well-known Derry man who contracted Hepatitis B & C after receiving contaminated blood has called for prosecutions following the publication of a damning inquiry report.

Sinead O’Sullivan’s ‘inspirational and brave’ daddy, Tony, had haemophilia, a life-long defect in the clotting mechanism of the blood.

He contracted Hepatitis B & C after he was given contaminated blood at the Belfast Haemophilia Centre.

The inquiry looked into how haemophilia patients across the UK, including Northern Ireland, were treated with Hepatitis or HIV infected blood in the 1970s and 1980s.

Sinead O'Sullivan, pictured with her daddy.

Around 3,000 people have since died and the report by Sir Brian Langstaff, published last week, reported ‘a catalogue of failures which caused this to happen’.

He added how there was ‘a lack of openness, transparency and candour, shown by the NHS and government, such that the truth has been hidden for decades’.

Speaking to the Journal, Sinead told how, three months before he died, her daddy asked her to get to the truth of what had happened.

She said she believed he would be ‘relieved’ that the world finally knows what happened and told how the publication of the report led to ‘mixed emotions’.

Tony O'Sullivan

"I thought that, finally, people will see what they went through and what they were put through. The report was damning and Sir Brian Langstaff did a great job.

Tony, who ran O’Sullivan’s Bar on Bishop Street for many years, was Ireland’s longest living haemophiliac, up until his death at the age of 80 in January of 2021.

Sinead, who described herself as a ‘real daddy’s girl,’ said he had suffered ‘all his life,’ and this was exacerbated by contracting Hepatitis through absolutely no fault of his own.

“The last five and a half years, since the start of the inquiry, have been a complete rollercoaster of emotions. It was like living a nightmare. Daddy was basically made to feel that he should be grateful he ‘only got hepatitis’ and not HIV. There was so much stigma in society at that time. He must have been so scared.”

The O'Sullivan family.

Sinead outlined how, when she was growing up, her father shielded her and his family from what had happened. She said even though he told her it still took 20 years for him to do so.

She continued: “I was the first one in the family he told. I was such a daddy’s girl and he was my best friend. Knowing he was going through it all on his own breaks my heart. I was giving him his Factor one time and a bit of blood spilled on the bed. I went to clean it and he said: ‘It’s ok, Sinead, I’m not dirty anymore’. I said: ‘You never were, Daddy’. That’s how he was made feel – nearly like he did something wrong.

"With the inquiry report published, I get the sense that finally, the world can see that this was done to them.“

Sinead told how her daddy was ‘such a decent man’ and put all his faith and trust in the medical profession.

The inquiry report outlined how, in the Belfast centre, in 1982-1984 patients ‘continued to be extensively treated with commercial concentrates with no evidence of any risk reduction measures.’

Sinead said it ‘broke’ her when she learned about the extent of the cover-up and what the doctors and government had known.”

Sinead outlined how she believed the apology by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak ‘did not go far enough’ and called on Sir Ken Clarke, who was criticised in the inquiry report, to lose his peerage.

"This affected people physically, but it also affected them mentally. There is a sense of relief that, finally, the world knows what happened. But there’s also the feeling of ‘what’s going to happen now.’ Will there be prosecutions?

“I know what’s going to happen – they’re going to start to talk about money or simply throw money at people and that will be it. It’s never been about money for me – although I know there are people who really need it – like those who have never been able to work due to what happened to them. But, someone needs to be held accountable. Who is to say it won’t happen again? What would put them off doing something like this again if they get away with it?

“This was people’s lives. Children lost parents, parents lost children. How do you put an amount on a life? No amount of money they give us is never going to change seeing everything that daddy went through. It has changed me forever.”

She said the publication of the report cannot be the end.

A spokesperson for Belfast Trust said: “Belfast Trust would like to offer a heartfelt and sincere apology to everyone who either directly or indirectly suffered or continue to suffer, due to the events outlined in the Infected Blood Inquiry. We extend our deepest sympathy to those who have lost a loved one after receiving contaminated blood.“We recognise the distress and grief felt by so many and we accept that no apology can reverse those events or bring back loved ones to families and friends who have been experiencing the most incredible sadness and loss for many decades.“As part of the Health and Social Care system in Northern Ireland, Belfast Trust will carefully consider the recommendations of the report and work together in partnership with service users to address them.“Belfast Trust has a dedicated regional psychological service for those who have been infected and affected as a result of receiving contaminated blood. The service is also for family members and where a negative impact on someone’s emotional wellbeing has been identified, we have provided support.”