DEEDS host Dementia Information Day in Derry with One Stop Shop at Foyleside Shopping Centre

As well as the information day on Friday, other events include a documentary film about dementia, and a special lighting up of the Guildhall in the DEEDS colour, purple.

Friday’s event was held to raise awareness to the services that are available in the Derry and Strabane area and included WHSCT Memory Service, DEEDS, Age and Dementia Friendly Derry and Strabane District Council, the Alzheimer’s Society, Praxis Floating Support, Carers Support WHSCT, GP Social Worker Service, Falls Prevention, the CARE Project, and Millennium Forum’s Access Programme for Dementia.

The Deputy Mayor, Darren Guy attended Friday’s event and hailed the success of such information days across the Council area. Alderman Guy said he was delighted to be asked to come along and support such a worthwhile campaign at Foyleside that raises awareness during World Alzheimer’s Month.

“Great credit to all at the Old Library Trust for coming up with an event like this and following on in the great success of last year. Members of the public, when passing, were able to speak to some of the experts in the field and get information making them aware of the services that are available in the north-west to help them in coping with dementia among their family,” he said.

“Alot of families are impacted by Alzheimer’s and it’s important that people become aware of the fantastic support that is out there from organisations such as DEEDS. They provide a listening ear and signpost people to the services and information that they will need.

“If you are concerned about a loved one, it’s imperative that you attend events such as today to find out more about dementia and get guidance on support for the road ahead. Superb work by George, Sinead and all the staff at Old Library Trust.”

Speaking after Friday’s ‘One Stop Shop’, the Old Library Trust’s Sinead Devine (DEEDS Co-ordinator) called for anyone out there who either may be worried about their own memory or about a loved one or who are looking after someone with dementia to come along to such events.

“We have had tremendous support from many organisations this year again, in helping to mark World Alzheimer’s Month and we were delighted to have our Deputy Mayor, Darren Guy open proceedings. Last year, the council passed a unanimous motion to support dementia awareness training for council staff and this has been followed up in April with 20 councillors trained and new training due to take place in October and December so it great to see Darren highlighting the One Stop Shop for Dementia Information.”

“People got an opportunity to talk to experienced staff and ask questions pertinent to their own personal situation. We said to those who attended - maybe you have noticed a loved one with memory issues; or have a loved one with a recent diagnosis and need to know what support is out there. Maybe you are caring for someone with dementia and need support for yourself. We can support and guide you and Friday was an ideal opportunity to see the services available to you and your loved one.”

On Tuesday, September 24 in partnership with Foyle Film Festival, there will be a sold-out screening of ‘Don’t Forget to Remember’, a second screening due to high demand, a documentary film by Ross Killeen. The film follows the artist Asbestos as he learns to cope with his mother’s fading memories.

For further information, contact the DEEDS team on 02871 373870 during working hours, Monday to Friday.

