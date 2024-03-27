Delargy says new Altnagelvin A&E should be expedited
The Western Trust has submitted a proposal for a new ED and Mr. Swann said it will be invited to submit a business case once budget affordability is confirmed.
Sinn Féin MLA Pádraig Delargy said: “While it is welcome that a business case is to be brought forward, I will also be pressing the minister to ensure this is progressed as quickly as possible.
“Anyone who has had cause to go to A&E at Altnagelvin over recent weeks and months will know that it is under severe strain.”
The local A&E is often reported to be packed beyond capacity by the Western Trust.
“That is not sustainable and is testament to the pressures facing our entire health service as a result of chronic under-funding by the British Government for more than ten years now.
“However, the return of power-sharing gives us an opportunity to begin taking steps to redress some of these issues and clearly the current A&E provision at Altnagelvin needs to be a priority.
“I will be seeking an urgent update from the minister as to the progress of this business case and pressing both him and the trust to ensure this much needed investment is delivered without delay,” said Mr. Delargy.
This week a new Minor Injuries Unit at Altnagelvin aimed at easing pressures on the A&E was officially launched.
