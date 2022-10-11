The Carers Information and Support Programme (CrISP) is a four week course which will bring carers together in a confidential and supportive environment, where they can share experiences and learn from others in a similar situation.

During the sessions carers learn more about dementia, support services available, financial benefits and how to look after themselves and the person they support.

Alzheimer’s Society Dementia Support Worker, Howard Clarke said: “There are 22,000 people living with dementia in Northern Ireland. We want everyone affected by dementia to know that whoever you are, whatever you’re going through, you can turn to Alzheimer’s Society for support, practical advice and emotional support.

The course will run at the Waterfoot Hotel in Derry.

“Caring for someone with dementia can be rewarding. It can also be tough and isolating at times. Getting support from people who understand the challenges can make a massive difference.

"Understanding how the person is trying to make sense of the world, and how they feel about the losses they are experiencing, can help relatives to be more patient and cope better. This, in turn, helps the person with dementia to be more content.”

The next four week course starts on Thursday, October 20 and will run at the Waterfoot Hotel at 7pm. No registration is required, just attend on the evenings.