Derry A&E extremely busy with 95 in emergency department and another 40 waiting to be admitted

Altnagelvin Hospital

At lunchtime on Monday the Trust stated: "Our Emergency Department at Altnagelvin Hospital is very busy this afternoon. There are currently over 95 people waiting in ED and 40 people waiting to be admitted to the hospital.

"Please only come to ED if you have a medical or mental health emergency. Please find suitable alternative healthcare options available to you, such as your Community Pharmacy or GP Out of Hours."

People attending A&E are advised to do so alone unless they are accompanying a child or a vulnerable adult.

Masks must be worn and COVID-19 guidance adhered to whilst in the hospital.