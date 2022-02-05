Derry and Strabane light up green for Kidney Cancer

Now in its seventh year, Kidney Cancer Awareness Week’s aim is to get people talking about kidney cancer and to highlight symptoms, the availability of appropriate drugs and treatments, as well as the care of patients throughout their kidney cancer journey.

“I’m delighted to facilitate the lighting up of both the Alley Theatre and our Strand Road offices green next week as part of this campaign. Given how notoriously difficult kidney cancer can be to identify in the early stages, it’s really important that we raise as much awareness as we can and let people know what symptoms to look out for and what to do if they suspect any issues. This cancer is the seventh most common and affects thousands of people each year so I would encourage everyone to get involved in Kidney Cancer Awareness Week and to read up on the need-to-know information which could potentially save lives.”