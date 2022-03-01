Derry: Are you going off anything for lent?

It is done as a sacrifice to remember the suffering Jesus went through while he spent 40 days and 40 nights in the desert.

In modern times, people even go on things for lent and use the occasion as motivation to better themselves or help others around them.

With this in mind, the ‘Journal’ took to the streets to ask people: ‘What are you going off for lent?’

Reece Nelson from Strabane: “I’m not going off anything because there’s no need to. I enjoy everything that I like so I’m not going to go of it and pretend I don’t like it.”

Conor Higgins from Sligo: “I’m going off making the dinner and cleaning the house because I’ve been doing far too much lately!”

Jack, aged 11, from Derry: “I’m going off lemonade because it’s too fizzy.”

Sarah McKeown from Derry: “I don’t think I can go off anything for lent because it’s too long but I will be going for a few more walks. Every day maybe if I can!

Donna McCarron from Derry: “Frank eats a lot of chocolate so that’s what he’ll be going off!

“I’ll probably go off my wee glass of wine on a Friday night.”

Frank McCarron from Derry joked: “I’m going off nothing but I want Donna to go off spending money for six weeks!

“A lot of people do lent now but I think it’s more a thing of the past now.”

Sharon McAfee from Coleraine: “I’ll probably go off chocolate biscuits because it’s a sacrifice and also it will help keep a few pounds off too!”

Patricia Murphy from Derry: “I’ll probably go off crisps and chocolate, maybe even bread, we’ll see how brave I am!

“I would like to make lent a special time so I’ll probably go on saying some extra prayers every day.”

