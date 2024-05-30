Derry-based scientist Prof. Alex Miras leads international breakthrough in fertility research

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ground-breaking research from Derry-based scientist Professor Alex Miras has shown weight-loss surgery can significantly enhance the chances of pregnancy in some women experiencing fertility challenges.

Prof. Miras, Professor of Endocrinology at the Ulster University School of Medicine found women living with the hormonal condition polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and obesity who underwent bariatric surgery had a better chance of becoming pregnant than those offered non-surgical interventions.

The Derry-based scientist led a major trial with a cohort of women in England.

Billed as an international breakthrough in fertility research the BAMBINI study was the first study to compare bariatric surgery versus medical interventions for obesity, such as behavioural modification and weight loss medication, in women experiencing fertility challenges.

Randox Professor of Medicine, Dr Alex Miras

PCOS is the most common hormonal disorder in women of reproductive age. Women living with it have a 15 times higher risk of not being able to conceive, and a 2-3 times higher risk of adverse pregnancy outcomes than women without PCOS.

Eighty women over the age of 18 who live with PCOS participated in the trial.

They were split into two groups with one receiving medical treatments for obesity in the form of sessions with a dietician and prescribed medication (metformin and Orlistat), and the other half undergoing bariatric surgery (sleeve gastrectomy).

The surgical group was found to have a significantly higher rate of spontaneous ovulation, approximately 2.5 times greater than that of the medical group. This means that those who underwent bariatric surgery began producing eggs naturally following their treatment.

Charlotte, aged 29 from London, participated in the randomised trial.

Prof. Miras said: “We are pleased to bring the BAMBINI trial regarding women living with polycystic ovary syndrome to publication. As the first trial of its kind to compare bariatric surgery with medical treatments for obesity, and the first to examine its safety as an option, the results will help women with PCOS and healthcare professionals make better informed decisions about treatment.

"The treatment of obesity in this group of women is not cosmetic; it could have a life-changing impact. The same applies to many other complications of the disease of obesity.

"As we present our findings, we hope the results will impact outcomes in future and provide hope to women with PCOS and obesity who hope to one day have children.”

She said: “When I was diagnosed with PCOS, I was told I would find it very difficult to conceive. That was a scary thought at the time and my cycles were so irregular I thought it wouldn’t change.

“After receiving a letter about the trial, I was very reluctant to have surgery, but was randomly selected to be in surgical group and the team supported me as I made that important decision. I went ahead with the surgery in July 2021, and it has absolutely changed my life.

"I have lost 85 lbs, my cycles are now every 28 days, and I have since welcomed my baby girl who is alert and clever and doing so well. The trial has changed my eating habits, I now process hunger a lot differently, and the follow up appointments with the dietician have been really helpful.

