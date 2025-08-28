Derry cancer charity Hive offers support to women affected by ‘red flag’ delays

A Derry cancer charity has reached out to those affected by waiting times of nine weeks and above for urgent breast screening appointments.

In May a new regional waiting list went live, aiming to make waiting times for patients with a red flag referral equal across all five trusts.

This was designed to allow patients access the earliest available appointment region-wide rather than being limited by their local Trust’s capacity.

However, since its introduction waiting times in the Western Trust have jumped from 14 days to nine weeks and above.

Maureen Collins, Project Manager at Hive Cancer Support, said the increase in waiting times was a cause for great concern and offered support to those affected.

“Less than a third of patients across the North are being seen within the recommended 14-day timeframe for urgent referrals, which falls far short of the Department of Health's own targets.

“We are currently involved in a Department of Health review of the current service and are working closely with other charities to advocate for urgent improvements.

“Hive Cancer Support want to see fair access and timely diagnosis for all the women and men affected.

“We know delays in diagnostic appointments can lead be highly stressful and lead to potentially worse outcomes for patients who receive a breast cancer diagnosis.

“Hive Cancer Support provides a range of services specifically designed to help those who are anxiously awaiting a breast screening appointment. These include emotional support, practical advice, and connecting people with others facing similar challenges.”

Call Hive Cancer Support on 02871414004 or 07710025494. Email on [email protected] or drop in to the Hive Community Hub, 2 Central Drive, Creggan.