Derry celebrates Older People's Day

Held in the Gasyard Centre in Derry, the event hosted older tenants from Apex’s sheltered schemes; including Abbey House, Beechwood Court, Father Mulvey Park and Glenbrook House. Those in attendance were treated to a delicious afternoon tea, a game of bingo and some music. A number of organisations were also present with information stands to provide guidance on everything from community safety and benefits to health information and local social activities.

Ellen Hall, Apex Supported Housing Manager, said: “It was a pleasure to organise this celebration event for our older tenants. Many of our face-to-face events were put on hold over the last few years as a result of the pandemic, so it’s great to see a return to some normality.

“Events like this offer friends and neighbours the opportunity to come together and socialise over some food, bingo and music; whilst providing tenants with advice and guidance on issues that are important to them.”

Information stands present at the event included Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, City and Rural Community Safety Wardens, Bogside and Brandywell Health Forum, Libraries NI, Make The Call, Praxis Care, Western Health and Social Care Trust, Cedar Foundation, The Pink Ladies and Apex Community Involvement Team.

