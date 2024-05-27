Derry charity 'Hive Cancer Support' joins Northern Ireland-wide cancer coalition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hive Cancer Support has confirmed they have joined forces with 32 charities from across the North to advocate for cancer thrivers.

The Derry based charity, formerly known as the Pink Ladies Cancer Support Group, is a member of the newly founded NI Cancer Charities Coalition (NICCC) which met for the first time last week.

The NICC was set up to lobby decision makers on the issues that affect people living with cancer.

Staff from Hive Cancer Support also joined members of the NICC at Stormont last week to witness Members of the Northern Ireland Assembly vote in favour of a creating a ‘smoke free generation’.

Maureen Collins, Project Manager at Hive Cancer Support, said campaigning has always been central to the work of the charity.

“Since our inception 19 years ago we have been challenging decision makers on the issues affecting everyone affected by a cancer diagnosis.

“We lobby about the issues that affect health, cancer services and care and environmental issues. Most notably, to reverse the decision not to bring the Cancer Centre to Derry in 2011.

She continued: “Hive Cancer Support values a collaborative approach in all that we do and the opportunity to be part of a unified cancer voice as part of the NICC means we will be stronger together, advocating for cancer patients and on cancer issues.”

MLAs unanimously voted to extend the Westminster Tobacco and Vapes Bill to Northern Ireland, which if passed will make it illegal to sell tobacco products to anyone born after January 1, 2009.

“This was a hugely important moment and the first step in creating a smoke free generation and one of the most important public health interventions of our time,” said Maureen.

“By passing a legislative consent motion the Northern Ireland Assembly has agreed that the Westminster Tobacco and Vapes Bill can be applied to here.

She added: “When the bill is passed it will mean people aged 15 and below will never be able to legally buy tobacco products.

“As Health Minister Robin Swann said it will ‘stop people from ever starting to smoke, thus preventing a lifetime of addiction’.

“Tobacco is the largest cause of cancer, accounting for around 1300 cases of cancer every year.