Derry charity launches new ‘Movember’ billboard campaign at Free Derry Corner

A Derry cancer support group has launched a new billboard campaign to highlight ‘Movember’.

Hive Cancer Support unveiled the striking new poster at Free Derry Corner.

Members and supporters of the charity came along to show solidarity for the campaign, which features Hive’s Male Support Worker Martin Mullan sporting an old fashioned moustache.

The image was taken by local photographer Neil McLaughlin, whose studio is based at the Rosemount Factory.

Neil also took the beautiful pictures for the Hive Cancer Support Children’s Cancer Awareness Month billboard featuring 12-year-old Derry girl Kari Barrett who had a rare form of cancer as a young child but is now cancer free.

After first photographing Kari as a seven-year-old Neil enjoyed catching up with Kari and her family to take her portrait again five years later.

“It was a privilege to donate my time to Hive Cancer Support for two such important campaigns,” said Mr McLaughlin.

“Highlighting male cancers and suicide awareness is so important, these are issues that will affect everyone, directly or indirectly, throughout their life time.”

Hive Cancer Support Male Support Worker, Martin Mullan explained the importance of the charity’s ‘Movember’ campaign.

“Every November we encourage men to grow moustaches to raise awareness and funds for men’s health issues, including prostate cancer, testicular cancer and men’s mental health and suicide.

“The idea is to spark conversation and encourage donations to charities that support these causes.

“We hope the billboard will get those important conversations here in Derry city and beyond.”

Hive Cancer Support is hosting a male health event on Monday, November 25 at Destined on the Foyle Road from 1pm to 3pm.

“We encourage all men to come along and find out more about what’s on offer to support men in our local community,” added Martin.

“If anyone is going through a cancer journey themselves, has a family member going through cancer or is caring for someone with any life limiting illness we are here to help.

“Our Community Hub on Creggan’s Central Drive is open from Monday to Thursday 9am to 5pm and Friday 9am to 3pm for anyone who wants to drop in.”

For more information on Hive Cancer Support services and male cancer awareness go to www.hivecancersupport.co.uk