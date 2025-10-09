Derry councillor backs nurses over pay parity as potential strike action looms

By Kevin Mullan
Published 9th Oct 2025, 17:24 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2025, 17:25 BST
A Derry councillor has called for pay for nurses in the North to be uplifted to the same level their colleagues receive in Britain.

People Before Profit Councillor Shaun Harkin made the comments after the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) warned strike action is now ‘imminent’ if pay parity is not implemented.

"I have spoken with workers at Altnagelvin Hospital and across the Western Trust this week - and I can tell the Health Minister and the Stormont Executive they are completely united across occupations and are ready to fight for pay parity,” said Colr. Harkin.

He said it was ‘insulting and unacceptable’ for the Health Minister Mike Nesbitt and the Stormont Executive to ‘once again let down our healthcare workers and patients’.

Nurses from the Royal College of Nursing union on strike at Altnagelvin Hospital in 2019. DER5119GS - 008placeholder image
Nurses from the Royal College of Nursing union on strike at Altnagelvin Hospital in 2019. DER5119GS - 008

"Is there no embarrassment for government MLAs demanding massive increases in their £50,000+ salaries, while health and social care workers struggle with inflation?

"Pay parity with NHS colleagues is a bare minimum but it has once again been broken.

"Healthcare workers are past platitudes and pats on the back of the head commending the great work they do,” he said.

Addressing nurses’ pay at Stormont on Monday, Mr. Nesbitt said: “I issued a ministerial direction to implement the pay recommendations for 2025-26. That has been referred to the Executive for consideration and decision.

"The decision has not yet come. I have raised the issue at several meetings. Two weeks ago, I stood in the Chamber and was quite optimistic. I am not just as convinced today, but let me be clear: if we do not act soon, there will be strike action.”

