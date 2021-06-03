Derry COVID-19 positivity falls week-on-week to 4.5%

The highest test positivity in the north occurred in Derry and Strabane (4.5%). This was down from 5.1% the week before.

The north's proportion positive in week 21 was 2.2%, a decrease from 2.5% in week 20. This is lower than the peak positivity of 26.4% reported across the north in week 53 (December 27, 2020 – January 3, 2021).

The bulletin shows the rate per 100,000 in Derry/Strabane also decreased over the week.

A chart tracking case positivity in Derry.

"The case rates increased in Ards and North Down and Mid and East Antrim in week 21 compared to week 20. Case rates decreased in all other areas.