Derry COVID-19 positivity falls week-on-week to 4.5%
The Derry and Strabane COVID-19 positivity rate has fallen again week-on-week, according to the latest Public Health Agency's Weekly Epidemiological Bulletin.
The highest test positivity in the north occurred in Derry and Strabane (4.5%). This was down from 5.1% the week before.
The north's proportion positive in week 21 was 2.2%, a decrease from 2.5% in week 20. This is lower than the peak positivity of 26.4% reported across the north in week 53 (December 27, 2020 – January 3, 2021).
The bulletin shows the rate per 100,000 in Derry/Strabane also decreased over the week.
"The case rates increased in Ards and North Down and Mid and East Antrim in week 21 compared to week 20. Case rates decreased in all other areas.
"Derry and Strabane had the highest rate in week 21 compared to other Local Government Districts (48.9 per 100,000 population). The overall Northern Ireland rate decreased from 30.8 to 23.8 per 100,000 population between weeks 20 and 21," the bulletin states.