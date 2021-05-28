Derry COVID-19 positivity falls week-on-week to 5.1% - the joint highest in the north with Mid Ulster

The joint highest test positivity in the north occurred in Derry and Strabane (5.1%) alongside Mid Ulster.

The north's proportion positive in week 20 was 2.5%, a decrease from 2.6% in week 19. This is lower than the peak positivity of 26.4% reported across the north in week 53 (December 27 2020 to January 3, 2021).

The bulletin shows the rate per 100,000 in Derry/Strabane also decreased over the week.

A chart showing case positivity in Derry.

"The case rates decreased in Antrim and Newtownabbey, Ards and North Down, Belfast, Causeway Coast and Glens and Derry and Strabane in week 20 compared to week 19.

"Case rates increased in all other areas. Derry and Strabane had the highest rate in week 20 compared to other Local Government Districts (68.1 per 100,000 population). The overall Northern Ireland rate decreased from 31.4 to 30.6 per 100,000 population between weeks 19 and 20," it states.