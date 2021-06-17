Derry COVID-19 positivity rises to 6.2%

The highest test positivity in the north occurred in Derry and Strabane (6.2%). This was a very slight from 6.1% the week before.

The north's proportion positive in week 23 [the week to June 13] was 2.9%, an increase from 2.4% in week 22. This is lower than the peak positivity of 26.4% reported across the north in week 53 (December 27, 2020 to January 3, 2021).

The weekly bulletin shows that the highest case rate per 100,000 for week 23 was posted in Derry/Strabane.

The COVID-19 positivity rate in Derry/Strabane has risen.

Case rates decreased in Causeway Coast and Glens and Newry Mourne and Down in week 23 compared to week 22. Case rates remained the same in Mid Ulster and increased in all other areas.