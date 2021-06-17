Derry COVID-19 positivity rises to 6.2%
The Derry and Strabane COVID-19 positivity rate has risen to 6.2 per cent, according to the latest Public Health Agency's Weekly Epidemiological Bulletin.
The highest test positivity in the north occurred in Derry and Strabane (6.2%). This was a very slight from 6.1% the week before.
The north's proportion positive in week 23 [the week to June 13] was 2.9%, an increase from 2.4% in week 22. This is lower than the peak positivity of 26.4% reported across the north in week 53 (December 27, 2020 to January 3, 2021).
The weekly bulletin shows that the highest case rate per 100,000 for week 23 was posted in Derry/Strabane.
Case rates decreased in Causeway Coast and Glens and Newry Mourne and Down in week 23 compared to week 22. Case rates remained the same in Mid Ulster and increased in all other areas.
Derry and Strabane had the highest rate in week 23 compared to other Local Government Districts (79.3 per 100,000 population). The overall rate increased from 26.1 to 34.1 per 100,000 population between weeks 22 and 23.