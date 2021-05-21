Derry COVID-19 positivity rises week-on-week to 7.3% and is highest in the north

The highest test positivity in the north occurred in Derry and Strabane (7.3%). The north's proportion positive in week 19 was 2.61%, a slight increase from 2.59% in week 18 - the week to May 16.

This was lower than the peak positivity of 26.4% reported across the north in week 53 (December 27, 2020 – January 3, 2021).

The bulletin shows the rate per 100,000 in Derry/Strabane also rose over the week.

A chart tracking the positivity rate in Derry/Strabane.

"The case rates increased in Belfast, Derry and Strabane and Mid Ulster, and remained the same in Ards and North Down and Fermanagh and Omagh in week 19 compared to week 18. Case rates decreased in all other areas.

"Derry and Strabane had the highest rate in week 19 compared to other Local Government Districts (101.8 per 100,000 population). The overall Northern Ireland rate increased slightly from 31.1 to 31.2 per 100,000 population between weeks 18 and 19," the bulletin states.