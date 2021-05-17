Derry COVID-19 rate falls to 100.2 per 100,000

Between May 10 and May 16, there were 151 cases giving a seven day rate of 100.2 cases per 100,000, down from 108.2 on Friday.

Ards and North Down (6.2), Mid and East Antrim (9.4), Lisburn and Castlereagh (15.8), Belfast (23.4), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (23.9), Antrim and Newtownabbey (25.2), Fermanagh and Omagh (25.7), Newry, Mourne and Down (39.4), Causeway Coast and Glens (43.7) and Mid Ulster (50.2), all have lower rates than Derry/Strabane.

Latest COVID-19 data released.

The average rate for the north is 32.7.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between May 15 and May 16 was 20.

In total 12,561 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.