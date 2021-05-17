Derry COVID-19 rate falls to 100.2 per 100,000
The Derry/Strabane COVID-19 rate has fallen back to 100.2 per 100,000
Between May 10 and May 16, there were 151 cases giving a seven day rate of 100.2 cases per 100,000, down from 108.2 on Friday.
Ards and North Down (6.2), Mid and East Antrim (9.4), Lisburn and Castlereagh (15.8), Belfast (23.4), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (23.9), Antrim and Newtownabbey (25.2), Fermanagh and Omagh (25.7), Newry, Mourne and Down (39.4), Causeway Coast and Glens (43.7) and Mid Ulster (50.2), all have lower rates than Derry/Strabane.
The average rate for the north is 32.7.
The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between May 15 and May 16 was 20.
In total 12,561 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.
A new breakdown of the number vaccinations by postcode shows that 49,749 have been administered in BT48 and 52,643 have been administered in BT47 - 102,392 in total in Derry.