Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Three doctors from the North West Cancer Centre at Altnagelvin Hospital proved they always go the extra mile when they hopped on their bikes to take part in the Inishowen 100 Cycle Challenge to support local charity Friends of the Cancer Centre.

Dr Conor O’Neill, Dr Dominic McBride and Dr Niall O’Neill set off from Ebrington Square in the city to take on one of Ireland’s most scenic yet challenging cycling routes on Sunday last, Augus 18.

Having won awards from Cycling Ireland in past years as Ireland’s best sportive event, the Inishowen Challenge takes in part of the Wild Atlantic “ay and was a test for the cycling trio.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On completing the challenge, Dr Conor O’Neill, Oncologist at the North West Cancer Centre, said: "We’re delighted to support Friends of the Cancer Centre and help make a positive impact on our local community.

North West Cancer Centre doctors Dr Dominic McBride, Dr Niall O’Neill and Dr Conor O’Neill going the extra mile.

"The Inishowen 100 Challenge was my secnod cycling event in aid of Friends of the Cancer Centre and since the last one was back in 2022, I was really looking forward to getting back in the saddle, getting on the road and raising money for the charity.

"The three of us have cycled together before and, while it was a really tough 100 miles, we kept each other going.”

Dr O’Neill added: “Working in the North West Cancer Centre, I see the impact cancer has on patients’ lives and their family. We’re very lucky to have Friends of the Cancer Centre, as its life-saving and life-changing projects make a huge impact on the work that we do and the lives of patients. To be able to help support this work certainly gave us the drive and motivation to cross that finish line.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For 39 years, Friends of the Cancer Centre has been dedicated to making a real and meaningful difference to cancer patients and their families in the North West and across Northern Ireland.

Dr Dominic McBride and Dr Conor O’Neill.

The charity works to enhance the quality of patient care and support through its life-changing and life-saving work, which includes supporting the vital work of the North West Cancer Centre. The charity proudly funds additional staff who care for patients and their families, as well as offering practical support through financial grants and thoughtful comforts by providing free refreshments for patients and their loved ones as they wait for treatment and appointments.

Community Fundraising Officer for Friends of the Cancer Centre, Sarah Wilson, said: “We are really grateful to have Conor, Dominic and Nialls’ support and what an amazing challenge to take on. As a charity we rely on the generosity of the local community and all money donated stays in Northern Ireland. This support directly benefits patients and their families through our work, which includes funding additional nurses, providing patient comforts and much, much more.

“If you would like to support the doctors in their challenge, you can still donate at https://www.justgiving.com/page/conor-oneill-1721554281382 or if you have been inspired by Conor, Dominic and Niall and would like to support Friends of the Cancer Centre, we would love to hear from you. You can email us at [email protected] or call our team on 028 9069 9393.”