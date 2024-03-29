Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Health and Social Care system including Health and Social Care Trusts, GPs, Pharmacists and Dentists, want to assure everyone that arrangements are in place should you or a member of your family become ill or have an accident.

If you feel unwell, it is also important, to choose the service most appropriate to your symptoms, so you can get better quicker.

There are a range of healthcare services available to help you such as the Pharmacy First service in Community Pharmacies, Minor Injuries Units, GPs and local Optometry practices (opticians) for eye problems.

If you have a mild or minor illness, you can find information about a range of common illnesses using the NI Direct A-Z symptom checker.

If your child is feeling unwell, you can use the Children’s Symptom Checker to gain a better understanding of what might be happening and where to get treatment.

Self-care is the best choice to treat most minor illnesses, ailments and injuries. A range of common illnesses such as aches and pains, colds, upset stomachs and sore throats can be treated with over the counter medicines and plenty of rest.

In the event of a life-threatening emergency, always dial 999.

The Emergency Department should only be used for sudden and acute illness or severe trauma.

Prescriptions

Always remember to order your repeat prescriptions prior to your GP practice closing for the holidays.

Community Pharmacist

Your community pharmacist can offer advice and treatment for common conditions, recommend treatment and refer patients to other healthcare professionals as appropriate. Find out more about the Pharmacy First service.

GP opening hours over Easter

GP practices will offer additional same day urgent clinical triage consultations, remaining open at lunch time with no half day closures for the working week over the Easter holiday period. Contact details for local GP practices are available online.

GP practices will closed on Monday, April 1, 2024 and Tuesday, April 2, 2024.

GP Out of Hours

This service is for urgent medical care when your GP surgery is closed. Find your local GP out of hours service here.

Minor injuries Units

A Minor injuries unit can treat injuries that are not critical or life threatening, such as:

injuries to upper and lower limbs

abscesses and wound infections

broken noses and nosebleeds

foreign bodies in the eyes and nose

Some Minor Injuries Units are operating a Phone First service. Before you attend please check your local services.

Emergency Departments

Emergency Departments provide the highest level of emergency care for patients, especially those with sudden and acute illness or severe trauma.

Some Emergency Departments are operating a Phone First service. Check your local hospital to find out if this service is available.

For all emergencies that are life threatening, always call 999 immediately. This can include: stroke, heart attack, loss of consciousness, breathing difficulties, severe bleeding or major trauma.

Out of Hours Dental Services

For out of hours urgent dental problems, patients should ring their own dental practice in the first instance. The practice will outline their out-of-hours arrangements or advise you to contact the Emergency Dental Clinic directly.

If they are not registered with a dentist, they should contact a local dental practice https://bit.ly/HSCServiceFinderNI (type dental in search box). You can find out more at Emergency Dental Services.

Emergency Dental Clinics (EDCs)

Patients can only normally only contact EDCs on Saturdays, Sundays and Bank Holidays. Over the Easter holidays the EDCs will operate on the following dates:

Saturday 30 March 2024

Sunday 31 March 2024

Monday 1 April 2024

Tuesday 2 April 2024

Tel: 028 2566 3510 (Telephone lines are open from 8.00am to 12 noon)

Telephone calls will be directed to a dentist for triage and if deemed clinically necessary, advice or treatment at an EDC will be provided for the following dental conditions:

Dental swelling (spreading infection).

Trauma to teeth arising from an external force.

Uncontrolled bleeding following extraction.

Severe dental pain not controlled by over the counter medications.

Please note – as there is high demand for out-of-hours appointments patients may have to travel outside their area for treatment slots.

Patients should not attend any site without an arranged appointment.

Urgent eye care

If you have an urgent eye problem during the holiday period, including:

Sudden red eye

Sudden pain or discomfort in the eyes, around the eye area

Recent, sudden reduction in vision in one or both eyes

Recent onset or sudden increase of flashes and/or floaters in one or both eyes

Something in your eye that you cannot get out

please contact your local Optometrist in the first instance. If your Optometry practice is closed and your eye problem is very urgent and cannot wait until normal opening hours, please contact your nearest Hospital Emergency Department.

Out of hours Regional Emergency Social Work Service

This service is for genuine emergencies that cannot wait until the next working day.

Contact the Regional Emergency Social Work Service on Tel: 0800 197 9995

Mental health emergency