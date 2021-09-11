Derry family speak of kindness and empathy of Foyle Hospice staff

To lose a loved one is a very difficult and challenging time. However, our family has found great solace with the expert care and compassion Celine received in the final days of her life.

Foyle Hospice’s main focus was not on her terminal illness but on Celine, the person. Every effort was made to ensure she was pain free and as comfortable as possible. Celine was treated as one of their own. We witnessed a masterclass in dignity and respect throughout her time there. Our family truly believe that it was as a result of this specialist provision of care from the incredible team of professionals and volunteers that our loving sister stayed with us longer than expected.

In addition, we were struck by the generosity of spirit, kindness and empathy shown to us, the family. The compassion, consideration and warmth extended to us on our daily visits was much appreciated as we tried to prepare to say goodbye to our sister. The support we received was second to none and it gave us immense comfort knowing our Celine was in such great hands. We are forever grateful for the time Foyle Hospice gave us to be with our sister Celine so she was never alone.

Celine was cared for at the Foyle Hospice.

My post today is a post of thanks and also to raise awareness. Firstly, we are truly indebted to all of the staff that looked after our sister Celine and us her family at a time when we needed it the most. Thank you, each and every one of you.

Secondly we would like to raise awareness of the incredible work being done at Foyle Hospice. The hospice relies heavily on the donations and generosity from us the public. If you can, please donate and support the phenomenal work delivered by this very special place.