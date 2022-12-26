Praxis Care supports 1,500 individuals with mental ill health, autism, learning disabilities and dementia, providing innovative, professional, high quality support services to people across the spectrum of need and particularly at the higher level of complexity.

The Praxis Care Celebrating Success Awards in which people supported by the charity are recognised for their contributions to society were brought back to life in Portadown’s Seagoe Hotel after a seven-year absence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Donna Maria Lynch of Derry’s Templemore Supported Living was among the north west finalists in both Praxis Care Co-Production and Health and Wellbeing awards.

Donna Maria Lynch (right) supported by Rachel Turner (left) and Shannon Hannigan (centre) of Derry’s Templemore Supported Living was a finalist in both Praxis Care Co-Production and Health and Wellbeing awards.

Hosted by current affairs broadcaster Tara Mills, the Celebrating Success scheme recognised 42 people in Northern Ireland who had been nominated for an award in one of five categories.

Praxis Care chief executive Andy Mayhew told the audience of around 100 finalists, family members and staff how proud he and the staff are of the continuing participation of the people they work alongside in local life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have always supported people on the basis that we are here to help them achieve goals and lead as fulfilled and joyful lives as they can,” said Mr Mayhew. “Communities are enriched by the engagement of people we support. Their involvement chips away at misunderstandings about mental health and disabilities.

“I am so pleased today to honour the contributions our service users make to their communities and personal successes over the past year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The five categories were the Co-Production Award, Health and Wellbeing Award, Community Involvement Award, Talent of the Year Award and Person of the Year Award.

There was also the Director of Care Special Achievement Award which was presented by Greer Wilson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Greer Wilson, director of care at Praxis Care, said: “I’m so pleased to have been able to congratulate the people we support on their fantastic achievements.

“We’re so grateful to have been able to organise these awards. It’s so important that we celebrate the talents and successes that our staff see on a daily basis. A huge congratulations to all; we can’t wait to do it all again next year!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Noreen McComiskey, specialist services manager for the Southern Health and Social Care Trust added: “Praxis’s staff are excellent and roll with the punches. On good and bad days, they work together to support people.