Derry healthcare staff issue call to 'paint the town pink' for Breast Cancer Awareness

Action Cancer is calling on all health and social care workers to get behind its annual Paint the Town Pink fundraising campaign during Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October and help raise vital funds for its life-saving breast screening service.

Backing the campaign are Derry based co-workers, Cathy Meenan and Catherine McKevitt, both of whom work for the Western Trust’s Social Work Department.

They started fundraising for Action Cancer after five women in their teams were diagnosed with breast cancer in 2022 and thanks to their dedication and support, they have raised, so far, an impressive £6,005 which has enabled Action Cancer to screen 50 local women.

Cathy said: “After the breast cancer diagnosis of five colleagues we wanted to do something to show our support but also to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer services and specifically early detection.

Natasha Duddy, Catherine McKevitt, Breidge Hampson, Nicola McCann and Cathy Meenan.

"We believe Action Cancer’s screening of women between the ages of 40-49 and 70+, the ages the NHS does not screen, is amazing and life-saving.”

Both women are now appealing to other NHS Trust staff across the North West and further afield to join them by hosting their own fundraising event with colleagues during Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October.

Since getting behind Paint the Town Pink their fundraising efforts have grown year-on-year, as Catherine recalls:

“In year one we had a coffee morning over three sites, Derry-Londonderry, Omagh and Enniskillen, a cricket blitz that all teams took part in, a bootcamp, and finally a big breakfast finale. We sold raffle tickets across all four events. In 2023, we organised a variety of events including coffee mornings, a netball match, a dance class, and zorb football, all culminating in a fun-filled quiz finale and disco bingo. These events have been fantastic for boosting team morale and fostering team building. When we first began planning these activities, we had no idea they would become an annual tradition, raising both money and awareness for breast cancer.”

Western Trust fundraisers Edel Bryson and Martina McNamee.

Action Cancer aims to screen at least 8,000 women a year at Action Cancer House in Belfast and on board the charity’s Big Bus, supported by SuperValu and Centra. This free service is free to the user but it costs Action Cancer £120 for each mammogram.

Action Cancer’s Community Fundraising Executive, Mark Irwin-Watson, said: “The charity is asking each participant to try to raise a minimum of £120 which will cover the cost of one breast screening appointment. Once a business has registered to take part, they will be provided with a special PTTP fundraising pack which contains fundraising materials including pink bunting, collection boxes, balloons and lots of great ideas on how to raise some money. The Action Cancer Fundraising Team will also be on hand to help support and promote your fundraising event. No matter what you choose to do to raise money, your support will make a huge difference to people in your own community.”

Action Cancer has been supporting people here for over 50 years. The services that Action Cancer provide are unique and free to the user but come at a cost to the charity of £4 million every year. These services include an early detection breast screening clinic, therapeutic services for people living with a cancer diagnosis as well as people supporting a loved one with a diagnosis and a range of health improvement services. These can be accessed from Action Cancer House in Belfast or from 13 regional locations and on board the Big Bus (supported by SuperValu and Centra) which travels to over 200 locations each year.

If you or your workplace would like to take part in Paint the Town Pink, please call Mark Irwin-Watson in the fundraising team on 07580 133752 or email [email protected]