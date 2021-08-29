Derry icon Danny Quigley set to make history as 10th of 10 IronMans over 10 days under way

Danny has undertaken the epic charity challenge for mental health and suicide awareness and to raise funds for two key organisations - Pieta House and the Bogside & Brandywell Health Forum’s 1-2-1 Counselling Service. He is doing so in memory of his triathlete Colm - who died by suicide 10 years ago.

To date Danny and his team of supporters have raised over £45,000.

The 30-year-old fitness instructor now has his final 2.4mile swims under his belt and is currently on his final daily 112 mile cycle after which he will run his tenth marathon in 10 days - the full 26.2miles once more - before he receives what will undoubtedly be a hero’s welcome as he crosses the finish line this evening.

Danny Quigley, who will complete 10 ironman triathlons in 10 days, in memory of his late father, raising funds for suicide awareness pictured with a sketch of his dad. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2112GS - 003

There were emotional scenes yesterday as Danny was welcomed over the finish line on Day 9 by his two young children and other relatives, friends and well wishers.

The finish line this evening is once again at Destined’s premises on the Foyle Road walkway and preparations are currently under way to celebrate Dannny’s achievement, with entertainment from 2.30pm this afternoon.

In a post on Facebook, the Bogside and Brandywell Health Forum said: “Folks we would love to see you all at Destined tomorrow!! From 2.30 on we will have the one and only Peter Jack on the mic taking us and Danny through the day!

“It’ll be a great atmosphere!! This is such a big deal! No one in this City has done this before and only three more people have done it in Ireland! Come along and watch Danny cross that finish line! It’ll be one that will go down in history!!!”

Approaching the finish line... local runners joining Danny along the Foyle Road.

Many tributes have been paid since Danny began his epic challenge.

Local man Stephen Quigley posted on Saturday night: “Every so often in life if you are lucky you get to witness something extraordinary. Over the last 9 days Danny Quigley has been inching his way towards the extraordinary. He is about to achieve what seems unachievable. The goal was 10 Iron Man Triathlons in 10 days to raise money for Pieta House, Preventing Suicide and Self Harm and Bogside and Brandywell Health Forum in memory of his father who died 10 years ago.

“He has just completed day 9, that’s 9 Iron Men in 9 days, a total of 21.6 miles of swimming, 1008 miles cycling and 225.8 miles of running on 5 hours of sleep per night.

“Tomorrow he goes again one last time. 2.4 more miles in the pool, 112 more miles on the bike and 26.2 more miles of running.

2015: Danny has followed in his father's Colm's footsteps as an accomplished sportsman.

“With the support of his family (particularly Enya Quigley who has been chief organiser behind the scenes) friends and fellow athletes this man is breaking down barriers, he is making a difference and he is putting his body and mind through hell to do it.

"Please follow the health forum pages for updates and if you can please go out there and support him, please donate to his fundraiser www.gofundme.com/f/dannyquigley10