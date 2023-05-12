Derry man raises staggering amount for NW Cancer Centre after first class care and treatment

Ian Peilow, his wife Pauline and son Ben handed over the proceeds from the St Columb’s Cathedral charity variety concert they organised to delighted hospital staff on Friday last.

Mr Peilow decided to organise the charity event at St Columb’s Cathedral after being treated for testicular cancer and, more recently, a brain tumour.

Ian said he was bowled over by the amount of support shown locally and praised the generosity of local businesses and organisations, and the entertainers who took part in the March 31 event at St Columb’s Cathedral.

L-R Ben, Pauline and Iain Peilow hand over the cheque to North West Cancer Centre haemotolgy clinical nurse specialist Natalie Martin, NW Cancer Centre General Manager, Cancer Services, Bridget Toorish and Dr Hossam Abdulkhalek, Clinical Lead, North West Cancer Centre.

Talented singers, musicians, Irish dancers and Scottish dancers thoroughly entertained a packed out cathedral with their fine performances, while Frs. Martin and Eugene O’Hagan from The Priests were special guests and were the highlight of the night.

Ian’s family provided invaluable time and effort helping to keep everything organised and Dean Stewart, Nicky Morton and Louis Fields of the cathedral’s School of Music and many more from Saint Columb’s Cathedral were “exceptionally helpful encouraging and supportive,” he said.

“All the performers were very generous with their time and talents,” Ian added. “Derry and Strabane District Council sponsored the event which was very appreciated. Different local businesses also sponsored the event truly which helped to make it a great success and raise the funds.”

Ian said his faith in the kindness and generosity of the local community was rejuvenated, but added that no-one should be too surprised as “everyone genuinely values our local N W Cancer Centre and acknowledges it as a very important and vital facility”.

Ben Peilow, Pauline and Iain, with haemotolgy clinical nurse specialist Natalie Martin, general manager Cancer services Bridget Toorish and Dr Hossam Abdulkhalek, Clinical Lead, North West Cancer Centre.

Having been diagnosed with cancer twice in his life, Ian believes the N.H.S. and especially the North West Cancer Centre has saved his life with God's blessings.

Ian said he will always be eternally grateful to the N.W. Cancer Centre and believes there are hundreds more people like him in the community. He would encourage other suffers and or their families and friends to fund raise for the NWCC.

Bridget Toorish, general manager Cancer Services at the NW Cancer Centre said: “It is amazing when you think of the work and commitment Ian has done in putting in this effort.

"The Cancer Centre has been opened for six years now and for the community to come back and contribute and to say thank you for the care is just amazing. Ian got a lot of support from local sponsors and just to see the community buy-in in supporting Ian speaks volumes.

Ian Peilow who is fundraising for the North West Cancer Centre after recovering from cancer twice.

"The money will be put to good use. It goes into a central fund that will be used for the treatment and care of our patients, family support, comfort for families staying over. It’s a staggering amount of money Ian has raised and a significant commitment in doing so. It’s brilliant.”

Ian thanked sponsors who helped make the charity drive such a success: Derry City and Strabane District Council; Adairs Gas, Chapel Road; Altnagelvin Garden Centre; Chambers Concrete, Drumahoe; Curtis Opticians, Carlisle Road; Devine Kitchens, Park; Donaldson & Thompson Accountants, Limavady Road; Gallagher Travel, Strand Road; Mark 1 Agencies, Campsie; Moores Fuels, Bond Street; Pellipar Tree Services, Dungiven; Print Chameleon, Campsie; and Robinson Concrete, Claudy.