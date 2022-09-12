Derry man running 10km a day in memory of his brother Emmette

Ryan Dillon’s twin brother Emmette died by suicide in September last year so Ryan is undertaking the mammoth task to raise funds for Foyle Search and Rescue, Foyle Prevention Team and ARC.

Ryan said: “Emmette was definitely a well known figure in Derry. He was always one to put himself out there and that’s where we were very different. I’m very appreciative of the support this fundraiser is getting but I’m not very comfortable being centre stage, whereas that’s where Emmette shone. So, I’m doing this to give a small token back to the charities that helped Emmette and helped me when he took his own life.

“I’ve been lucky enough to have people join me every day except for Monday, when I was out by myself. Before I started it, I thought that it would be nice to have someone join me for a day or two but being out alone today, I really appreciate having company much more.

Ryan Dillon (centre) with Stephen Quigley and Seamus Crossan who are doing 30 half marathons in 30 days in September.

“I would do a bit of running normally but nothing serious and not every day so I’m looking after myself too. I’m not as young as I used to be so stretching and taking care of my body is so important!”

Ryan isn’t the only one undertaking such a task this month, Derry best friends Stephen Quigley and Seamus Crossan are doing ‘30 in 30’ where they run a half marathon every day for the 30 days in September.

Ryan said: “I have met up with Stephen and Seamus a few times and we’ve ran together, too. I never knew them before but I met them at the Waterside Half Marathon and they’re lovely fellas. They’re having a day on Sunday where they’ll run half of their daily run and then walk the other half with families and other people who want to join. I’ll do my 10km in the morning as normal then I’ll bring my family to that and we’ll walk with them. There’s been a lot of people contacting them saying they would like to join them but couldn’t run the full distance so this is a brilliant way for people to show their support to the two boys.

Emmette Dillon.

“I am very thankful for all the people who have joined me and the people who have come to see me off and waited until I come back in again. I’m overwhelmed by people’s generosity so I would like to give a big ‘thank you’ to everyone who has donated and supported.”

Niall Lynch from Shinigami Tattoo is also helping Ryan with his fundraising, with help from Tattoo House 76. They have a number of tattoos that they will do for £30 each. Coalesce have also created T-shirt for the charity with all proceeds will also be donated to Ryan’s fundraiser.

To join Ryan on one of his daily runs, check his Facebook for details. Ryan’s fundraiser can be found at https://gofund.me/1189727e.