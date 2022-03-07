Derry Mayor lights up buildings for Lymphoedema Awareness Week
Mayor of Derry and Strabane Graham Warke, has offered his support to Lymphoedema Awareness Week by lighting up the Guildhall and other Council buildings teal blue.
Lymphoedema Awareness Week runds until Friday, March 11 and aims to bring attention to the chronic inflammatory condition in which a part of the lymphatic drainage system fails to work effectively.
The condition affects people all ages and affects almost 450,000 people in the UK.
In support, Mayor Warke has lit up the Guildhall clock, Alley Theatre and Strand Road Council offices teal blue throughout this week. On Sunday, the Mayor also visited a billboard which has been erected in the city as part of Lymphoedema Awareness Week, sponsored by Essity - a global manufacturer and supplier of the JOBST range of compression garments which support patients living with Lymphoedema.
Mayor Warke said: “I am pleased to facilitate the lighting up of our council buildings to help raise awareness of lymphoedema. This is a condition which affects the lives of thousands of people, in generations both younger and older, but it is one that a lot of us may not know that much about. During Lymphoedema Awareness Week we all have an opportunity to educate ourselves about what those living with lymphoedema experience on a day-to-day basis. I was proud to #SockIt to lymphoedema by getting my odd socks on at the weekend as I visited the fantastic billboard which has been erected in Bogside area of the city, sponsored by Essity.”
