They created a workshop so the councillors could “walk in the shoes of someone with dementia” and understand how it affects the person as well as their families and completed the training with information on the services that are available in the Derry and Strabane area.

This was one of many successful DEEDS training events held over the past year which includes training the first-year nurses and paramedics at Ulster University which is held annually.

DEEDS has been campaigning for dementia awareness across Derry and Strabane since last year.

The Mayor, Patricia Logue proudly shows off her certificate after completing the DEEDS Dementia Immersive Experience Tier 1 Programme at the Guildhall on Monday afternoon. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Back in May 2003 they launched their new phase of work which would introduce their training and education programme. Aimed at carers and families of those with dementia, professionals working in the field of older adults and dementia and those local community, statutory organisations and businesses who are looking to learn more about how they can and should support people with dementia when in their company.

In September 2023 the council passed a unanimous motion to support dementia awareness training for council staff.

The Old Library Trust’s DEEDS Programme supports people with dementia within the city and district to live well for longer within their own communities by giving them opportunities to be social, become active and engage in community life. Key projects such as social groups and activity groups help to extend quality of support to those living with and experiencing dementia and their families thanks to support from the National Lottery Community Fund.

Delighted with the success on Monday evening, Sinead Devine (DEEDS Co-ordinator) described the event as a very successful two-hours ‘experiential workshop’ and said she was delighted with the uptake from so many councillors across the city and district that took time out of their busy schedule to attend.

“We were absolutely delighted with the turnout. All the councillors were active in their participation of the workshops and followed up with questions looking for more information. Indeed, it was wonderful to see the Mayor Patricia Logue also take part. Last year the council passed a unanimous motion to support dementia awareness training for council staff so it great to see Monday’s event highlighting and reinforcing our Council’s commitment to a Dementia Friendly City and District."

Mayor Patricia Logue commented on her experience saying: ‘Thank you to the team from DEEDS for hosting this important event which gave us an informed insight into the support and activities that exist locally for those living with Dementia.

"Receiving a dementia diagnosis can be a life-changing event but knowing what support is available to those affected and what steps to take next can help you or a loved one have the best possible quality of life.”

“Everyone in our community has a role to play in ensuring we are a Dementia Friendly City and District by learning more about how we can meet their needs and putting it into practice.”