Derry Menopause event to provide 'great opportunity' to access advice, support and resources

The Western Health and Social Care Trust (Western Trust) Primary Care Multi-disciplinary Teams and supported by the Derry Federation of General Practices is encouraging local women to attend a Menopause event to be held in the city.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event takes place on Thursday, October 16, starting at 6.30pm in the Ebrington Hotel, Derry.

Shona McEleney, GP Social Work Assistant, Glendermott Medical Practice, Waterside Health Centre said: “This is a great opportunity for local women to access menopause advice, support and resources to help them through the complex transition of menopause.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The event will focus on all aspects of physical health and wellbeing, nutrition, HRT and complimentary therapies during menopause.

The event takes place on Thursday, October 16.

"We will have guest speakers on the night, information stalls and it will be ticket only event.

This is a free event however registration must be complete via Eventbrite.

"We will have guest speakers on the night. There will also be information stands, refreshments and freebies at the event. Everyone is warmly welcome to attend.

“This is a free ticket only event. If you are interested in attending please complete online registration for tickets via Eventbrite and search ‘Menopause Event

Please contact your GP Practice Social Work Team for further information.”