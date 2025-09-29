Derry Menopause event to provide 'great opportunity' to access advice, support and resources
The event takes place on Thursday, October 16, starting at 6.30pm in the Ebrington Hotel, Derry.
Shona McEleney, GP Social Work Assistant, Glendermott Medical Practice, Waterside Health Centre said: “This is a great opportunity for local women to access menopause advice, support and resources to help them through the complex transition of menopause.
“The event will focus on all aspects of physical health and wellbeing, nutrition, HRT and complimentary therapies during menopause.
"We will have guest speakers on the night, information stalls and it will be ticket only event.
This is a free event however registration must be complete via Eventbrite.
