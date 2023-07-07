Derry men’s health and well-being charity facing closure due to decline in funding, increased costs

The local not-for-profit provides mental health and well-being support for men in Derry and has been doing so for the past 29 years.

However, a decline in funding sources and increased operational costs means the charity finds itself in what it describes as a ‘critical situation’.

Senior management said cut backs are inevitable and that they are looking at closure unless funding is forthcoming.

Chris Kerr, the manager of the charity, said: “Since our inception MAN has been committed to addressing and supporting the mental health needs of men and providing them with the necessary support to lead fulfilling lvies.

"However, without the necessary financial resources, we are at risk of having to scale back our services and consider closure in the near future leaving a significant gap in the mental health support system for our communities.”

Mr. Kerr is appealing for meetings with local politicians to discuss the sustainability of the group.

MAN Chair John McAtamney said: “The decision to scale back our services was not taken lightly, but rather as a result of a combination of factors, including declining funding sources, rising operational costs and a challenging landscape.